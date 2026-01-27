Keir Starmer and his team ‘to take burner phones to China to prevent spying’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmerand his team will arrive in Beijing with “burner” phones and laptops in an effort to stop being spied on during their trip to China this week.

The prime minister is being accompanied by business leaders as he departs the UK for a five-day visit of the country in a bid to improve Sino-British trading relations.

Ahead of his departure, Sir Keir told ministers the UK had “veered from the golden age to the ice age in its relations with China” in recent years, and claimed his government would follow “a strategic and consistent strategy”.

But the trip, which is the first by a British prime minister since Theresa May’s visit in 2018, has also prompted concerns over security risks.

According to The Times, the prime minister and his team will be seeking to mitigate such risks by leaving all government equipment in the UK.

Instead, they will be taking disposable phones and laptops in an attempt to protect them from being spied on by their hosts – while other officials have been told not to bring any personal devices.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer during a bilateral meeting Xi Jinping (PA) ( PA Archive )

The prime minister’s official spokesperson had told reporters ahead of the trip that Sir Keir was confident that his phone was not being monitored by the Chinese, and that No 10 has “robust communication security measures in place”.

The measures come after an aide for then-prime minister Gordon Brown reportedly became the victim of a suspected “honeytrap” operation when his phone was stolen on a trip to China in 2008.

open image in gallery Starmer is due to be accompanied by business leaders as he seeks to improve trading relations with the superpower on the trip ( PA )

In a cabinet meeting ahead of his departure, Sir Keir said there were “significant business opportunities” on the table for the visit, but stressed that protecting the UK’s national security remains “non-negotiable”.

In what appeared to be a defence of his decision to take the trip, the prime minister said the UK was “missing out” by not engaging with China.

French president Emmanuel Macron has visited China three times, while German chancellor Friedrich Merz and US president Donald Trump are due to visit soon, he said.

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (Alastair Grant/PA) ( PA )

The trip follows the approval of a new Chinese embassy in London and Sir Keir will face pressure from home to raise several difficult subjects with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, including China’s espionage activity.

The prime minister has also faced calls to raise the treatment of the Uighur minority and the imprisonment of Jimmy Lai, a Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner and British national.

Mr Lai, 78, has been in detention for more than five years, much of that time in solitary confinement, having been arrested in 2020 under Hong Kong’s new national security law.

Last month, following Mr Lai’s conviction on sedition and conspiracy charges, foreign secretary Yvette Cooper called for his “immediate release” and the Chinese ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Office.