Keir Starmer and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in Beijing

Starmer meets China’s President Xi during visit to Beijing
  • Sir Keir Starmer met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, marking the first visit by a British prime minister in eight years, aiming to reset diplomatic relations between the UK and China.
  • During their meeting, Sir Keir expressed a desire for a ”more sophisticated” relationship, acknowledging past difficulties and emphasising China's role as a “vital player on the global stage”.
  • The visit included discussions with other Chinese officials, such as Zhao Leji and Premier Li Qiang, focusing on global stability, security, growth, and shared challenges like climate change.
  • A key outcome is an expected UK-Chinese law enforcement agreement to combat illegal Channel crossings by disrupting the supply of small boat engines, many of which are Chinese-manufactured.
  • Sir Keir was accompanied by a delegation of 54 representatives from British businesses and cultural institutions, aiming to strengthen ties and deliver tangible benefits for the British public, particularly regarding the cost of living.
