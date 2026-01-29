Keir Starmer and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in Beijing
- Sir Keir Starmer met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, marking the first visit by a British prime minister in eight years, aiming to reset diplomatic relations between the UK and China.
- During their meeting, Sir Keir expressed a desire for a ”more sophisticated” relationship, acknowledging past difficulties and emphasising China's role as a “vital player on the global stage”.
- The visit included discussions with other Chinese officials, such as Zhao Leji and Premier Li Qiang, focusing on global stability, security, growth, and shared challenges like climate change.
- A key outcome is an expected UK-Chinese law enforcement agreement to combat illegal Channel crossings by disrupting the supply of small boat engines, many of which are Chinese-manufactured.
- Sir Keir was accompanied by a delegation of 54 representatives from British businesses and cultural institutions, aiming to strengthen ties and deliver tangible benefits for the British public, particularly regarding the cost of living.