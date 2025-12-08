Starmer launches TikTok account with festive video
- Sir Keir Starmer has launched a TikTok account, despite the app being banned from government devices over security concerns.
- TikTok was prohibited on government-issued devices in 2023 following a review by Rishi Sunak's government regarding its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.
- Downing Street confirmed that "security mitigations" are in place for Sir Keir's account, mirroring those used for the existing UK Government profile on the platform.
- A spokesperson said that the aim is to reach wider audiences and adapt to evolving communication methods, ensuring people are informed about government decisions.
- Sir Keir's initial 13-second post featured him at the Downing Street Christmas lights ceremony, while the established "ukgov" TikTok account shares public service messages.