Keir Starmer launches personal TikTok account despite ban
Downing Street said ‘security mitigations’ were in place to operate the account
Sir Keir Starmer has launched a TikTok account even though the app remains banned from government devices over security concerns.
TikTok was banned from government-issued devices in 2023 following a review by Rishi Sunak’s government in response to concerns about its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.
Downing Street said “security mitigations” were in place to operate the Prime Minister’s account, as with an existing UK Government profile on the social media site.
“Restrictions on the use of the app on most government devices remain in place and there’s no changes to our security policy when it comes to TikTok,” his official spokesperson said.
“Security mitigations are in place, as with the existing UKgov account.”
The initial 13-second post on the keirstarmer account showed Sir Keir at the ceremony to switch on Downing Street’s Christmas lights.
“We are intent on reaching audiences where they are and communication is changing and people have a right to know about the decisions the Government is taking that affect them and why and how that is,” his spokesperson said.
“TikTok is simply another way to do that and reach that wider audience.”
The “ukgov” TikTok account was created in February and features public services messages such as urging users to renew their passports, as well as reminders of what Labour’s so-called “Plan for Change” entails.
