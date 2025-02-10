TikTok ban ‘on official devices remains’ as Government launches account

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A ban on using TikTok on UK Government phones remains in place despite ministers launching an official account on the social media app, Downing Street has said.

The “ukgov” TikTok account was created last week, and includes public services messages such as urging users to renew their passport, as well as reminders of what Labour’s so-called “Plan for Change” entails.

No 10 indicated a security exemption had been granted for the account, and insisted the ban on TikTok on official devices which began in 2023 is still in place.

In line with security advice, we've been permitted the use of a UK Government TikTok account... under specific circumstances Prime Minister's official spokesman

The ban followed a review by Rishi Sunak’s government amid security concerns about ByteDance, the Beijing-based company which owns TikTok.

The account has been launched as Sir Keir Starmer’s Government strives for a warmer relationship with China, which is one of the UK’s biggest trade and investment partners.

Asked about the TikTok account, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “We’ve always said that we keep the way in which we communicate with the public under review to make sure that we are reaching people with information on Government services and how we’re improving the lives of working people, and we always keep social media practices under review.”

He added: “In line with security advice, we’ve been permitted the use of a UK Government TikTok account… under specific circumstances.”

There have been “no changes to the security policy”, the spokesman said when asked about the ban on using TikTok on official devices.

He added: “Restrictions on the use of the app on most Government devices remain in place. It was always the case that there were specific exemptions for the use of TikTok on Government devices where required for work purposes, and those exemptions are only granted by security teams on a case-by-case basis and with security mitigations put in place.

“That is what has happened in the case of the UK Government TikTok account.”

The spokesman would not be drawn into revealing whether mitigation measures meant there were specific mobile devices designated for using TikTok.

Among the videos posted on the ukgov TikTok account are a reminder of the need for holidaymakers to check entry requirements and ensure their passports are up to date.

The most-viewed video, currently with 12,000 views, lists the Government’s pledges to improve living standards, improve NHS waiting list times, and build more homes under the question: “What does the Government’s plan for change REALLY mean for you?”

The account, which started posting at the end of last week, has around 350 followers at the moment.

As the UK seeks to strengthen ties with Beijing, Foreign Secretary David Lammy is due to meet his Chinese counterpart this week.

Wang Yi, China’s foreign affairs minister, will visit London on Thursday, February 13, ahead of the Munich Security Conference.

Mr Lammy and his counterpart will discuss “issues of key importance to both nations’ interests”, including international security and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Downing Street said.