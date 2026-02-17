Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Keir Starmer keeps cufflinks gifted by Trump – for a price

Melania Trump wears sunglasses at night as she exits Air Force One
  • Sir Keir Starmer purchased personalised cufflinks gifted to him by Donald Trump during the US president's state visit last year.
  • The Prime Minister reportedly bought the cufflinks for his teenage son, an item that would otherwise have been held by Downing Street.
  • Details from the Cabinet Office reveal Sir Keir also received a personalised necklace and a golf club, while his wife was given cowboy boots.
  • Initially, Sir Keir only paid to keep the necklace, but an updated register confirmed he has now bought both jewellery items.
  • Ministers are required to declare gifts worth over £140 and either hand them to their department or pay the difference to retain them.
