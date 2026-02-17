Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has paid to keep a set of personalised cufflinks gifted to him by Donald Trump during the US president’s state visit last year.

The Prime Minister purchased the item, which would otherwise have been held by Downing Street.

It is understood Sir Keir bought the cufflinks for his teenage son.

Details released by the Cabinet Office reveal Sir Keir also received a personalised necklace and a golf club from the president, while his wife was given a pair of cowboy boots.

Initially, Sir Keir paid to keep only the necklace, with other presents listed as retained by No 10. However, an updated register of ministers’ interests published on Tuesday confirmed he has now bought both items of jewellery.

Sir Keir and Lady Starmer hosted Mr Trump and his wife, Melania, at Chequers, the Prime Minister’s country retreat, in September following the president’s stay with the King and Queen at Windsor Castle.

They presented the president with a ministerial red box and gave the first lady a silk scarf.

Ministers must declare any gift they receive worth more than £140 and either hand it to their department, or pay the difference between the value and the £140 threshold to keep it.

The value and appearance of both the cufflinks and the necklace have not been made public.

Sir Keir, like other prime ministers, has generally declined to purchase gifts from world leaders, including previous items from Mr Trump.

In July, during the president’s visit to Scotland, Sir Keir received a bottle of special edition whisky, while during a trip to Washington in February he was given a framed football shirt by Mr Trump. Both items were retained by Downing Street.

In September, Sir Keir was given a rugby league shirt, leather boots and beer from Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese, clothes from publisher Conde Nast and a wooden carving from Palestinian president Mahmood Abbas, none of which he paid to keep.