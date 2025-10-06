Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Top Tory MP urges party to ‘hold its nerve’ over Kemi Badenoch

Video Player Placeholder
Badenoch warned plans to ditch ECHR is ‘death wish’ for Tory party
  • Sir Mel Stride, the shadow chancellor, cautioned Conservative colleagues against initiating leadership challenges ahead of the party conference in Manchester.
  • He emphasised that voters would not tolerate further "self-indulgent" leadership contests, particularly less than a year after Kemi Badenoch assumed leadership.
  • The warning follows the party's continued decline in polls and the significant rise of Nigel Farage's Reform UK, which is now seen as a major electoral threat.
  • Polling expert Sir John Curtice suggested the Conservatives face an "existential crisis" and lack a charismatic figure like Boris Johnson to revitalise their prospects.
  • Sir Mel outlined plans to promote an "unshackled economy" with lower, pro-growth taxes, asserting that the party is building back and offering a responsible economic strategy.
