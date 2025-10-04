Mel Stride issues warning to Tory leadership plotters on eve of conference

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Mel Stride has issued a warning to any Conservative colleagues plotting leadership challenges, urging them not to risk derailing the party just as he says it is starting to get back on track.

On the eve of the party conference, the shadow chancellor has told The Independent that voters “will never forgive” the Tories if they return to “self indulgent” leadership contests again – less than a year after Kemi Badenoch was elected leader.

It comes after a dismal first year out of power for the party, which has continued to slip in the polls – despite Labour’s woes – while Nigel Farage and Reform UK have surged ahead and now sit as the most likely challengers to the government at the next election.

The Conservatives’ downfall has promoted speculation that Ms Badenoch could face a serious leadership challenge, with shadow cabinet colleagues Robert Jenrick and Sir James Cleverly tipped as the main contenders to replace her, but Sir Mel has insisted a change at the top now would be counterproductive.

“I think we've got to hold our nerve,” he said. “Look, nobody finds it comfortable to be where we are in the polls.

“Nobody finds it comfortable to have lost the last election as decisively as we did and the difficulties we had in the more recent local elections. So I understand totally why people are uncomfortable with that, but what we've got to do is hold our nerve.

open image in gallery Shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride (Jeff Moore/ PA credit) ( PA Wire )

“We've got a clear plan. There will be a lot more detail that will be coming out of conference very shortly. And the most important thing we can do now is preserve our unity and start to build back. And I think we are building back actually serving as an effective opposition.”

However, leading polling expert Sir John Curtice warned that the Tories were facing an “existential crisis”, while Mr Farage had made a “lot of progress” with Reform.

Reform had “taken the coalition“ of voters that had led the party to government under Boris Johnson’s leadership, he told the Independent, while the Tories had lost so much credibility that even those who voted for them in 2019 were as likely to see Reform as offering a competent government as the Conservatives.

He added that the lack of a “Boris figure” in the party means any leadership challenge is pointless.

“Where is the Boris figure sitting on the frontbench?” he asked.

“The Tories were in deep trouble in the spring of 2019 as well, but then along came Boris. But where is the Boris figure for them now?”

But in a sign that Sir Mel plans to answer some of the party’s critics regarding a lack of policy, he has pledged that he will be promoting “an unshackled economy” with low pro-growth taxes.

He said: “I think we are beginning to get the message through that Labour are messing up the economy. The Reform Party are economic fantasists who will promise lots of things, including on the economy, without any serious plan as to how they're going to deliver it, and in uncertain and very difficult economic times, it has fallen to the Conservative Party to be the grown ups in the room to set out a plan in which we clearly are living within our means.”

open image in gallery Kemi Badenoch ( PA )

He fears that Labour may be leading the UK to a bond market crisis and business confidence is collapsing.

But he believes he has the solutions.

“We're under new leadership, and what Kemi and I recognize is we have got to get back to that kind of unshackled economy where taxes are leaning into growth and are lower, where we can look at our skills offering tackle the welfare bill.