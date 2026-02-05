Mouse spotted as Kemi Badenoch gives live TV interview
- A mouse scurried past Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch during a live television interview in her Westminster office on Wednesday, 4 January.
- Ms Badenoch was speaking to ITV’s Peston and appeared unaware of the rodent's presence, continuing the discussion.
- The interview focused on Lord Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
- The incident occurred amidst mounting pressure on Sir Keir Starmer from Labour MPs.
- Labour MPs are angry over Sir Keir's decision to approve Lord Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador, despite his known links to Epstein.
