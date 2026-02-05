Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mouse spotted as Kemi Badenoch gives live TV interview

Mouse scurries past Kemi Badenoch during live interview
  • A mouse scurried past Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch during a live television interview in her Westminster office on Wednesday, 4 January.
  • Ms Badenoch was speaking to ITV’s Peston and appeared unaware of the rodent's presence, continuing the discussion.
  • The interview focused on Lord Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
  • The incident occurred amidst mounting pressure on Sir Keir Starmer from Labour MPs.
  • Labour MPs are angry over Sir Keir's decision to approve Lord Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador, despite his known links to Epstein.
