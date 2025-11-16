Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thief caught pretending to be in a wheelchair to steal crates of beer

Shoplifter poses as wheelchair user to steal beer before assaulting security guard
  • Davey Brown, 19, posed as a wheelchair user to steal two crates of beer from a Sainsbury's in Staplehurst, Kent.
  • When confronted by a security guard, Brown punched him and threw beer bottles and other items, injuring both the guard and a second shop employee.
  • Brown fled the scene but was apprehended and arrested, subsequently making threats and abusive comments towards officers.
  • He was charged with multiple offences, including robbery, affray, and common assault.
  • Brown pleaded guilty and was sentenced on 6 November to three years and one month in prison, and was also disqualified from driving.
