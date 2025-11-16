Shoplifter poses as wheelchair user to steal beer before assaulting security guard

A violent robber posed as a wheelchair user to steal from a supermarket before assaulting a security guard in Kent.

Davey Brown, 19, of Winch’s Garth, Staplehurst, pretended to be a wheelchair user, assisted by an accomplice. He hid two crates of beer under a jacket on his lap and tried to leave without paying at a Sainsbury's in Staplehurst.

When challenged by a security guard, Brown punched the man and threw beer bottles, cans, and other items at him. A further shop employee was injured by one of the items.

Brown fled but was stopped and arrested, and bombarded officers with threats and abusive comments.

He was charged with robbery, affray, two counts of damaging property, common assault, using threatening words and behaviour and using a motor vehicle on a road without insurance. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Thursday, 6 November, to three years and one month’s imprisonment. He was also disqualified from driving.