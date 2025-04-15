Prolific thief smashes shop door as he steals £100 worth of Easter eggs

A shoplifter stole £100 worth of Easter eggs from a Tesco Express in Nottingham, security footage shows.

Jordon King, 28, of no fixed address, targeted shops in Radford from 27 February to 27 March, stealing Easter eggs, nappies and washing pods from supermarkets.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of shop theft and was jailed for eight weeks after appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday (28 March).

He also pleaded guilty to resisting an officer when he was arrested on the morning of Thursday 27 March and further admitted to causing criminal damage to a Tesco Express on Alfreton Road back on 27 February.

King was ordered to pay back the cost of the items stolen.

Inquiries remain ongoing for the second offender involved in the criminal damage incident.