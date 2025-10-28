Kenya plane crash leaves ‘no survivors’ as 12 people killed
- A small aircraft crashed in Kenya early on Tuesday while flying to the Maasai Mara National Reserve.
- The incident occurred in a hilly, forested area approximately 40 kilometres from Diani airstrip.
- The plane was carrying 10 passengers, consisting of eight Hungarians and two Germans, plus one Kenyan crew member, the captain.
- Mombasa Air Safari, the airline, confirmed that there were no survivors from the crash.
- Government agencies are currently investigating the cause of the accident.