12 feared dead as plane crashes near safari tourist hotspot

Officials are at the scene investigating the cause of the crash

Ap Correspondent
Tuesday 28 October 2025 08:52 GMT
The incident occurred early on Tuesday as the small aircraft flew to the Maasai Mara National Reserve
The incident occurred early on Tuesday as the small aircraft flew to the Maasai Mara National Reserve (REUTERS)

A small aircraft has crashed in Kenya’s coastal Kwale region, with officials fearing all 12 people on board have died.

The incident occurred early on Tuesday as the small aircraft flew to the Maasai Mara National Reserve.

The crash occurred in a hilly, forested area, approximately 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Diani airstrip.

Kwale County Commissioner Stephen Orinde told The Associated Press that operations were ongoing at the site.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority confirmed 12 people were aboard, with government agencies are at the scene trying to establish the cause of the accident and its impact

Maasai Mara is a popular tourist destination, known for its annual wildebeest migration.

