Leicester stabbing victim named as family pays tribute to ‘extremely loved’ son
- Khaleed Oladipo, a 20-year-old cyber security student at De Montfort University, has been named as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Leicester city centre.
- Mr Oladipo, from London, died after being stabbed once in the chest.
- His family issued a tribute, describing him as a much-loved son, brother, uncle, boyfriend, and friend, and expressed their pride in his university studies.
- An avid Arsenal supporter, he was believed to be on his way home to watch a football match when he was attacked.
- The family thanked members of the public, ambulance services, hospital staff, and the police for their efforts, stating their desire for justice for Khaleed.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks