De Montfort University student stabbed to death is named after teenager arrested

A cyber security student who died after being stabbed in Leicester city centre has been named as Khaleed Oladipo.

The 20-year-old, from London, was studying at De Montfort University.

He died after being stabbed once in the chest, Leicestershire Police said in a statement issued on Thursday.

An 18-year-old arrested on suspicion of his murder remains in police custody.

In a tribute, Mr Oladipo’s family said: “We cannot begin to put into words how sad we are to have lost Khaleed. He was an extremely loved son, brother, uncle, boyfriend and friend.

“Khaleed was a good boy who loved his family. He was in his second year at university, and we were so proud of him.

“One of his main passions was football and he had played since the age of four. He was an Arsenal supporter and we believe he was on his way home to watch the game later that night when he was stabbed and killed.

“We want to thank the members of the public who stopped to try and help Khaleed and the ambulance service and hospital staff who did all they could to try and save him.

“We are also really grateful to the police for their efforts in the investigation so far to ensure the person responsible is brought to justice. We are struggling to understand why anyone would do this. We know getting justice for Khaleed will not bring him back but we will make sure that he gets the justice he deserves.”