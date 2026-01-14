Kiefer Sutherland arrested in Hollywood on suspicion of assault
- Kiefer Sutherland was arrested early Monday morning in Hollywood on suspicion of criminal threats and physically assaulting a ride-share driver.
- Police reports indicated the incident occurred around 12:15 am near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.
- The actor was booked into LAPD jail and subsequently released on $50,000 bail, with a court appearance scheduled for 2 February.
- The ride-share driver reportedly did not sustain any injuries requiring medical attention, and the Los Angeles Police Department is continuing its investigation.
- This incident follows several past legal issues for Sutherland, including arrests for drunk driving in 2004 and 2007, an assault charge in 2009, and a DUI arrest in 2020.