Kiefer Sutherland arrested after allegedly assaulting ride-share driver, police say
Kiefer Sutherland was booked into the LAPD jail and was released on a $50,000 bail
Actor Kiefer Sutherland was arrested early on Monday morning after he allegedly assaulted a ride-share driver.
Police arrested Sutherland, 59, on suspicion of criminal threats in Hollywood after they received reports around 12:15 am that a driver had been assaulted near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, according to the LA Times.
“The investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as Kiefer Sutherland, entered a rideshare vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim) and made criminal threats toward the victim,” the LAPD said in a statement.
Sutherland was arrested at the scene of the incident and was booked into the LAPD jail. He was released on a $50,000 bail. He's scheduled to appear in court on February 2, according to court documents.
The driver reportedly did not receive any injuries that required medical assistance, police said.
The LAPD said the department is still investigating the incident.
This isn't the first time Sutherland has run afoul of the law. He was arrested for drunk driving in both 2004 and 2007. The latter charges landed him in jail for 48 days.
He was also charged with assault in 2009 after he reportedly head-butted Jack McCollough, a designer, in the hours after that year's Met Gala.
The charges against him were dropped after he and McCollough worked out their issues privately.
"I am sorry about what happened that night and sincerely regret that Mr. McCollough was injured," Sutherland said in a joint statement he released with McCollough.
In the same statement, McCollough said that "I appreciate Mr Sutherland's statement and wish him well."
His last arrest was in 2020 for allegedly driving under the influence after police say he made an illegal U-turn in Hollywood.
Sutherland is best known for his role as Jack Bauer on Fox's "24," but has been an actor since his youth. He appeared in "The Lost Boys," "Stand By Me," "A Few Good Men," and more recently led the "Designated Survivor" television series.
He has won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his role in "24."
