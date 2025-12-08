Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Video: Volcano camera records its own destruction after Kilauea erupts

Moment volcano camera captures its own destruction as Kilauea erupts
  • Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, one of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted on Saturday (6 December), as a nearby camera was destroyed in it’s path.
  • The camera filmed the eruption from closed-off area in the Halema‘uma‘u crater.
  • US Geological Survey (USGS) footage captured the remote device malfunctioning as ash and lava spewed in the air.
  • The eruption released an estimated 12.6 million cubic meters (16.5 million cubic yards) of lava, covering approximately 50-60 per cent of the crater floor.
