Video: Volcano camera records its own destruction after Kilauea erupts
- Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, one of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted on Saturday (6 December), as a nearby camera was destroyed in it’s path.
- The camera filmed the eruption from closed-off area in the Halema‘uma‘u crater.
- US Geological Survey (USGS) footage captured the remote device malfunctioning as ash and lava spewed in the air.
- The eruption released an estimated 12.6 million cubic meters (16.5 million cubic yards) of lava, covering approximately 50-60 per cent of the crater floor.