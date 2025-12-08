Volcano camera captures its own destruction as Kilauea erupts

A camera filming the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii captured its own destruction during an eruption.

US Geological Survey (USGS) footage showed the remote device malfunctioning as the volcano, one of the world's most active, erupted, spewing ash and lava.

The video was recorded from a closed-off area in the Halema‘uma‘u crater, as the volcano erupted on Saturday (6 December).

An estimated 12.6 million cubic meters (16.5 million cubic yards) of lava erupted and covered about 50-60 per cent of the floor of the crater on Saturday, according to the agency.