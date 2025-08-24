Lava fountains pour from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano in mesmerising video

A video shows the incredible moment fountains of lava shot out from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on Friday, 22 August.

This was Kilauea's 31st eruption since December 2024. It is one of the most active volcanoes in the world.

No homes were threatened and the eruption was contained within the summit crater, local media said.

Kilauea, on Hawaii island, is located approximately 200 km (320 miles) south of the US state’s largest city, Honolulu, which is on the island of Oahu.