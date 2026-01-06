Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kim Jong Un drives pallet truck at memorial site for North Korean soldiers

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un drives pallet truck to plant tree at memorial service
  • Kim Jong Un visited a memorial for fallen North Korean soldiers, where he delivered a tree via a pallet truck for planting.
  • Video footage shows the North Korean leader and his family inspecting the unfinished memorial and participating in the tree-planting by digging soil.
  • According to state media, the shrine is being constructed to celebrate North Korea's joint war with Russia against Ukraine.
  • In 2024, Pyongyang reportedly sent approximately 14,000 soldiers to fight alongside Russia in the ongoing conflict.
  • More than 6,000 of these North Korean soldiers were killed, as reported by South Korean, Ukrainian, and Western sources.
In full

