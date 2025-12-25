Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How the Royals will be spending Christmas this year

Andrew at church on Christmas Day in 2022
Andrew at church on Christmas Day in 2022
  • The Royal Family is set to gather at Sandringham for their traditional Christmas Day celebrations, which typically involve 45 family members.
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, will not be among the guests, with Andrew's exclusion stemming from his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
  • The festive traditions include a walk to church, a traditional turkey roast, and watching the King's Christmas broadcast.
  • A pre-recorded Christmas piano duet by the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte for a carol concert was aired on Christmas Eve.
  • The Wales family, who recently moved into a new home, will visit the Norfolk royal residence on Christmas Day, marking a fresh start following the Princess of Wales's recovery from cancer.
