Royal family to celebrate Christmas Day together at Sandringham – without Andrew

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Royal Family is set to gather at Sandringham for their traditional Christmas Day celebrations. Last year, the Prince of Wales revealed the festive occasion involved 45 family members "all in one room."

However, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, will not be among the guests.

Andrew, who was stripped of his royal titles and banished from the family due to his connections with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, remains off the official list.

His name has recently resurfaced in headlines following the latest release of the "Epstein files."

Andrew continues to vehemently deny any wrongdoing.

open image in gallery Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (PA)

The royal family usually walk to church on Christmas morning and enjoy a traditional turkey roast with all the trimmings, before sitting down to watch the King’s Christmas broadcast on television.

Last year, Charles used his Christmas address to pay tribute to the “selfless” doctors and nurses who provided “strength, care and comfort” during cancer treatment for him and the Princess of Wales.

open image in gallery The Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte playing piano (ITV handout)

Their Christmas Day celebrations come after the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte’s pre-recorded Christmas piano duet aired.

The mother and daughter sat together to play a piece they know well by Scottish composer Erland Cooper, for Kate’s Christmas carol concert.

Kate and Charlotte’s piano performance was for the Together at Christmas concert, held at Westminster Abbey on December 5, and was pre-recorded last week so did not feature at the live event – but it was aired as part of the ITV1 screening of the service on Christmas Eve.

The Waleses are spending the festive season together, but will visit the Norfolk royal residence on Christmas Day.

The family-of-five experienced a major change just a few weeks ago when they moved into their eight-bedroom “forever home”, Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

The change is seen as a fresh start for the Waleses after Kate’s recovery from cancer, which she announced at the start of 2025, following what William branded a “brutal” 2024.

open image in gallery Cardinal Vincent Nichols (PA)

Elsewhere, the outgoing leader of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, is to give a midnight mass homily.

He is expected to tell the Westminster cathedral congregation: “We are without composure, often sensing desolation and dismay. Here we find our consolation and reassurance in the Lord.

“Every day we face stories of increasing division in our society. Here, in him, we are given the source and pathway to cohesion and unity in our human family.”