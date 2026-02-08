Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why King Charles has moved Andrew to his Norfolk estate

King Charles has moved Andrew into his Norfolk estate
King Charles has moved Andrew into his Norfolk estate (Buckingham Palace/Prime Video)
  • King Charles has reportedly moved his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, to his Sandringham estate in Norfolk in an effort to "contain" him, according to The Times.
  • This relocation follows the release of new documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, which have reignited public scrutiny of Andrew.
  • Sources indicate that King Charles will privately fund Andrew indefinitely, including his security, to remove him from the public purse and gaze.
  • The King is said to be "acutely aware of the public feeling" regarding Andrew, understanding the national mood without needing to be heckled.
  • The latest Epstein files include revelations such as Andrew allegedly inviting Epstein to Buckingham Palace and newly released pictures appearing to show Andrew in a compromising position.
