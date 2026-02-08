Why King Charles has moved Andrew to his Norfolk estate
- King Charles has reportedly moved his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, to his Sandringham estate in Norfolk in an effort to "contain" him, according to The Times.
- This relocation follows the release of new documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, which have reignited public scrutiny of Andrew.
- Sources indicate that King Charles will privately fund Andrew indefinitely, including his security, to remove him from the public purse and gaze.
- The King is said to be "acutely aware of the public feeling" regarding Andrew, understanding the national mood without needing to be heckled.
- The latest Epstein files include revelations such as Andrew allegedly inviting Epstein to Buckingham Palace and newly released pictures appearing to show Andrew in a compromising position.
