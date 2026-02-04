How you can buy King Charles’ unique car
- An Audi A6 Allroad, previously used by King Charles and Queen Camilla, is heading to auction.
- The car was in royal service between January 2015 and October 2016, originally owned by the then-Prince of Wales.
- It features a 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine, Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive, and an exclusive green paint finish made for the Royal Household.
- The vehicle has covered 115,000 miles and comes with a near-full service history from late 2016 onwards, though royal service records are unavailable.
- Iconic Auctioneers estimates the car will fetch between £20,000 and £30,000 at the auction on 21 February.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks