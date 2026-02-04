Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How you can buy King Charles’ unique car

King Charles' Audi A6 Allroad is heading to auction
King Charles' Audi A6 Allroad is heading to auction (Iconic Auctioneers)
  • An Audi A6 Allroad, previously used by King Charles and Queen Camilla, is heading to auction.
  • The car was in royal service between January 2015 and October 2016, originally owned by the then-Prince of Wales.
  • It features a 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine, Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive, and an exclusive green paint finish made for the Royal Household.
  • The vehicle has covered 115,000 miles and comes with a near-full service history from late 2016 onwards, though royal service records are unavailable.
  • Iconic Auctioneers estimates the car will fetch between £20,000 and £30,000 at the auction on 21 February.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in