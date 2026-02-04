Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Audi A6 Allroad, previously used by King Charles and Queen Camilla, is heading to auction. Originally owned by the then-Prince of Wales, it was in royal service between January 2015 and October 2016, according to Iconic Auctioneers.

Equipped with a 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine and Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive system, the car has covered 115,000 miles and boasts a near-full service history.

The Allroad is finished in an exclusive shade of green paint, made specifically for the Royal Household.

Its interior features walnut wood trim on the steering wheel and gear selector, plus soft-close doors, double-glazed windows, heated front and rear seats, and a Bose premium sound system.

According to Iconic Auctioneers, the Audi A6 Allroad had long been a favoured choice of His Majesty King Charles III and was photographed on several occasions.

These events included arriving at Kensington Palace on 3 May 2015 with the then-Duchess of Cornwall in the passenger seat, and attending a charity polo match at Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire on 14 June 2015.

open image in gallery Then-Prince Charles and the Duchess Of Cornwall inside the Audi as they arrived at Kensington Palace to visit the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ( Iconic Auctioneers )

After the vehicle left royal service, the Audi has been in the care of a single long-term custodian before passing to the current vendor.

Iconic Auctioneers notes that the Audi has two previous keepers on the V5. However, while service records from its Royal Household period are not available, the car comes with a complete paper service history from late 2016 onwards, original Audi bookpack and detailed invoices.

Rob Hubbard, managing director and principal auctioneer at Iconic Auctioneers, said: “Opportunities to acquire a car used personally by His Majesty King Charles III are rare, particularly one offered with this level of documentation, care and discretion.

“This Audi A6 Allroad reflects how Iconic Auctioneers handles significant cars at every level of the market, from globally important classics to modern vehicles with remarkable stories. It is a fascinating and usable piece of royal history.”

open image in gallery The Audi has covered approximately 115,000 miles and shows just two previous keepers on the V5. ( Iconic Auctioneers )

The auction for this piece of royal motoring history will take place on 21 February at Iconic Auctioneers’ Collectors’ Car Sale at Race Retro, with the car estimated to fetch between £20,000 and £30,000.