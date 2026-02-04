King’s life of service praised as new Archbishop pays homage to Charles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new Archbishop of Canterbury has praised the King’s deep faith and life of service as she paid homage to the monarch at Buckingham Palace.

Dame Sarah Mullally made the oath of allegiance to the sovereign on Wednesday in which she acknowledged the King as the supreme governor of the Church of England, in a traditional ceremony dating back to the reign of Elizabeth I.

She thanked Charles for his support for the church and reflected on having paid homage to the King’s late mother Queen Elizabeth II as the Bishop of London eight years ago.

Dame Sarah is the first female Archbishop of Canterbury in the Church’s history, after it was left vacant for about a year when Justin Welby announced he was to resign over failures in handling an abuse scandal.

She was confirmed in the post last month at a service in St Paul’s Cathedral, and the royal ceremony comes ahead of her installation, or enthronement, at Canterbury Cathedral next month.

The King was pictured shaking hands with the Archbishop before the oath was made.

Dame Sarah said in a statement released by Lambeth Palace after the ceremony: “It was a privilege to pay homage to His Majesty The King at Buckingham Palace.

“I give thanks for His Majesty’s deep Christian faith, demonstrated in his life of service to our nation and the Commonwealth.

“I was conscious today of having paid homage to the King’s late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, when I became Bishop of London.

“I am grateful for his support of the Church of England as I now begin this new ministry as the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

Also present for the Homage to the Crown were the Lord Chancellor David Lammy and the Bishop of Hereford the Rt Revd Richard Jackson, who is the King’s Clerk of the Closet.

As part of the private ceremony in the Chinese Dining Room, Dame Sarah will have knelt before the King and placed her hands together as if in prayer.

The King then takes her hands between his own. The Archbishop repeats, after the Lord Chancellor, the words of the Homage.

The King then directs the Lord Chancellor to issue the necessary Letters and Writs.

While the King is head of the Church of England, the Archbishop of Canterbury is the most senior bishop and the spiritual leader of the Church and the worldwide Anglican Communion.

Dame Sarah said last month that she has had “encouraging” conversations with the King and that he is a “great supporter” of the institution and was “keen to hear from me about my vision”.

She was pictured speaking to Charles at the end of January, after she delivered a Sunday sermon at a service on his Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Before the St Paul’s service, Dame Sarah said she hoped to lead with “calmness, consistency and compassion”, in what she described as “times of division and uncertainty for our fractured world”.

She was Bishop of London for almost a decade, and is also a former chief nursing officer for England, and was officially named in October as the first woman Archbishop of Canterbury.

The Clerk of the Closet, a role which dates back to the 1430s, is the head of the royal Ecclesiastical Household, with responsibility for 30 royal chaplains and whose duty it is to introduce new diocesan bishops to the monarch.

The job has an annual nominal salary of just £7.