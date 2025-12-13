Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

King Charles grateful for positive support following cancer update

King issues call for people to attend cancer screenings in personal message
  • King Charles is “deeply touched” by the public's response to his recent message regarding his cancer recovery, Buckingham Palace has stated.
  • The monarch announced in a video message on Friday that his cancer treatment would be reduced in the new year, crediting early diagnosis and effective care.
  • Having received outpatient cancer treatment since early February 2024, Charles also encouraged millions to undergo available screenings for the disease.
  • A Buckingham Palace spokesperson expressed delight at the worldwide media reaction and gratitude for the many kind comments received for the King.
  • Charles hopes his message will highlight the benefits of cancer screening programmes, noting that nine million people in the UK are not up-to-date with available checks.
