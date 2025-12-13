Charles ‘deeply touched’ by public reaction to cancer message
Buckingham Palace says it has received ‘many kind comments’ since the update
King Charles is “deeply touched” by the public’s response to his recent message regarding his cancer recovery, Buckingham Palace says.
The monarch had announced in a video message on Friday that his cancer treatment would be reduced in the new year.
He attributed the “good news” to an early diagnosis, effective care, and diligently following doctors’ advice.
Charles, who has received outpatient cancer treatment since early February 2024, also used the opportunity to encourage millions to undergo available screenings for the disease.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said on Saturday that they were “delighted by the scale and sensitivity of the worldwide media reaction”.
They added that they are “most grateful for the many kind comments we have received for the King, both from those working in cancer care and from the general public”.
“I know His Majesty will be greatly encouraged and deeply touched by the very positive reaction his message has generated,” the spokesperson added.
“He will be particularly pleased at the way it has helped to shine a light on the benefits of cancer screening programmes.
“It has long been the King’s view that if some public good can come from sharing elements of his personal diagnosis and treatment journey, then it would be his pleasure and duty to do so.
“His thoughts and warmest wishes will remain with all those affected by cancer and those who care for them.”
Delivering his message in support of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign, Charles said that early diagnosis had enabled him to “continue leading a full and active life, even while undergoing treatment”.
He went on to say he was “troubled” to learn that nine million people around the UK are not up to date with cancer screening that is available to them.
“That is at least nine million opportunities for early diagnosis being missed,” he said.
He added: “Too often, I am told, people avoid screening because they imagine it may be frightening, embarrassing or uncomfortable.
“If and when they do finally take up their invitation, they are glad they took part.
“A few moments of minor inconvenience are a small price to pay for the reassurance that comes for most people when they are either told they don’t need further tests or, for some, are given the chance to enable early detection, with the life-saving intervention that can follow.”
Charles urged people to use the online screening checker, screeningchecker.co.uk, which enables them to discover if they are eligible for screening.
