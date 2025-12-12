King Charles: I was overwhelmed by my cancer diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

King Charles has called for people across the UK to attend cancer screenings, warning of millions of missed opportunities for early diagnoses as he opened up about his “overwhelming” personal journey.

In a recorded message in support of Stand Up To Cancer, he announced his own treatment would be rolled back in the new year in what he called a “personal blessing”.

But the King, who used the broadcast to reflect on his own experiences, said he had been “deeply troubled” to learn that at least 9 million people in the UK are not up to date with the cancer screenings available to them.

Charles revealed he had been diagnosed with a form of cancer in February 2024. While Buckingham Palace hasn’t specified what type of cancer he has, officials said it was discovered after treatment for an enlarged prostate revealed “a separate issue of concern”.

open image in gallery The King has recorded a personal message as part of Stand Up To Cancer 2025 ( PA )

In the address, which was recorded at Clarence House two weeks ago, he urged Britons to overcome “embarrassment” and make use of screening programmes. He also unveiled a new national Screening Checker that allows people to check their eligibility online.

Paying tribute to the specialists, nurses, researchers and volunteers who treat and support cancer patients, Charles said he had been “profoundly moved” by their work.

During the festive season, he asked people to join him in finding a “special place in your hearts” for the hundreds of thousands of people across the country who receive a cancer diagnosis each year, as well as those who care for them.

“I know from my own experience that a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming,” he said. “Yet I also know that early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys, giving invaluable time to medical teams – and, to their patients, the precious gift of hope.”

He spoke passionately about the importance of getting checked, saying his own early diagnosis had allowed him to lead a “full and active life” even while undergoing treatment.

“Early diagnosis quite simply saves lives,” he added.

open image in gallery King Charles has continued to attend royal engagements since his diagnosis ( AP )

He then shared his own personal good news, saying: “Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctors’ orders’, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year.

“This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years; testimony that I hope may give encouragement to the 50 per cent of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives.”

In the address, the King said people too often avoided screening for fear of “discomfort” or “embarrassment”. “If and when they do finally take up their invitation, they are glad they took part,” he said.

“A few moments of minor inconvenience are a small price to pay for the reassurance that comes for most people when they are either told they don’t need further tests, or, for some, are given the chance to enable early detection, with the life-saving intervention that can follow.”

open image in gallery The monarch’s cancer treatment will be rolled back in the new year ( Yui Mok/PA )

He ended his address with a prayer that each person could play their part in helping to catch cancer early.

“Your life – or the life of someone you love – may depend upon it,” he added.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed the King would continue to receive treatment for his cancer but said he had responded “exceptionally well” and measures would now move into a “precautionary phase”.

His message comes amid warnings from NHS leaders that the health service is facing a “worst case scenario” this December as flu rates soar.

Health chiefs have warned that the “unprecedented wave” is pushing staff to the limit, and said the surge in admissions shows “just how dangerous the situation is getting across our NHS hospitals”.

The NHS national medical director, Professor Meghana Pandit, said: “With record demand for A&E and ambulances and an impending resident doctors’ strike, this unprecedented wave of superflu is leaving the NHS facing a worst-case scenario for this time of year – with staff being pushed to the limit to keep providing the best possible care for patients.

“The number of patients in the hospital with flu is extremely high for this time of year. Even worse, it continues to rise, and the peak is not in sight yet, so the NHS faces an extremely challenging few weeks ahead.”