UK and Germany to ‘bolster Europe’ in face of Russian threat

King Charles warns of ‘threat of Russian aggression’ in state banquet speech
  • King Charles affirmed the "deep friendship" between Britain and Germany during a state visit from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
  • The King stated that the UK and Germany are united in their support for Ukraine and are working to bolster Europe against the threat of further Russian aggression.
  • Both leaders acknowledged the historical "darkest times" of the Second World War and the impact of Brexit on their ties, but highlighted a strengthening relationship following a new partnership deal signed in July.
  • King Charles spoke of the two nations "literally building bridges" through a joint battalion in NATO and reaffirmed their shared belief in democracy, freedom, and the rule of law.
  • The state banquet at Windsor Castle, part of President Steinmeier's three-day visit, was attended by various notable figures with German heritage or connections, including Claudia Schiffer and Motsi Mabuse.
