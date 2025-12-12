King Charles to share ‘personal’ cancer update in TV broadcast
- King Charles is set to share a personal cancer update in a video message during Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer programmes.
- The message, broadcast tonight at 8pm on Friday, will emphasise the vital importance of cancer screening for early detection and diagnosis.
- Recorded in late November at Clarence House, the King's address is part of a joint campaign by Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.
- The King's cancer diagnosis was announced on February 6 last year, leading him to postpone public engagements before returning to public duties in April this year.
- He has been receiving outpatient treatment since early February 2024 and recently indicated he is making positive progress in his cancer journey.