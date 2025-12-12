Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

King Charles to share ‘personal’ cancer update in TV broadcast

King Charles opens up about ‘daunting and frightening’ experience of cancer in personal message
  • King Charles is set to share a personal cancer update in a video message during Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer programmes.
  • The message, broadcast tonight at 8pm on Friday, will emphasise the vital importance of cancer screening for early detection and diagnosis.
  • Recorded in late November at Clarence House, the King's address is part of a joint campaign by Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.
  • The King's cancer diagnosis was announced on February 6 last year, leading him to postpone public engagements before returning to public duties in April this year.
  • He has been receiving outpatient treatment since early February 2024 and recently indicated he is making positive progress in his cancer journey.
