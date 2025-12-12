King Charles to share personal cancer update in new Stand Up To Cancer video message

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

King Charles is set to share a personal cancer update tonight in a video message during Stand Up To Cancer programmes on Channel 4.

The King’s message will be broadcast on Friday (12 December) as a part of a joint campaign by Cancer Research UK and Channel 4. It will emphasise the vitalness of cancer screening programmes, which can help detect and get an early diagnosis.

The message was recorded during the last week of November in Clarence House’s morning room.

The King’s message will be broadcast at 8pm just before a live show with Davina McCall, who has recently been treated for breast cancer.

Stand Up To Cancer is part of a week-long campaign which sees fundraising events and celebrity challenges to try and raise awareness about screenings, as well as generate support for those with cancer and their families.

open image in gallery The King’s message will be broadcasted at 8pm just before a live show begins by Davina McCall , who has recently shared she has been treated for breast cancer. ( Getty )

It culminates with a night of live comedy and entertainment as well as a Celebrity Gogglebox special.

McCall will be presenting from a cancer clinic at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, following patients’ journeys through crucial moments from getting test results to treatment.

The King’s cancer diagnosis was announced on 6 February last year and he postponed all public-facing engagements for a period, but continued with his duties as head of state behind palace walls.

The King returned to public royal events in April 2025, with a visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in central London with Queen Camilla. There, he spoke of his “shock” at being diagnosed when he chatted to a fellow cancer patient, Lesley Woodbridge.

open image in gallery ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

The King told her: “It’s always a bit of a shock, isn’t it, when they tell you?”

The King has been receiving his cancer treatment as an outpatient since early February 2024 and is believed to attend weekly sessions at the London Clinic.

Following positive progress in his cancer treatment, Charles resumed his workload at the start of the year.

There has not been an official update regarding the King’s health condition in a while, but back in May during a royal visit to Bradford, a local florist Safeena Khan enquired about his wellbeing to which the King responded with a thumbs up and replied: “I’d like to think I’m on the better side (of my cancer journey)”.