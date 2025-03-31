King returns to public duties after hospital stay

King Charles is expected to return to his normal duties this week following a brief hospital stay.

The King was admitted to hospital for observation on Thursday due to side effects from his cancer treatment, which also saw him cancel a planned engagement in Birmingham on Friday as a precautionary measure.

The hospital stay was described as a “minor bump” in his treatment, and the side effects are understood to be temporary. He was discharged later on Thursday for further recovery at home.

Charles’s scheduled engagements this week include public appearances, state duties, and private meetings, commencing at Windsor Castle.

The King and Queen are also scheduled to travel to Italy next week on a state visit.