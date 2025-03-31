The King is preparing for a usual working week which includes public engagements following his short stay in hospital, it is understood.
Charles spent a restful weekend at Highgrove and is expected to have a number of engagements this week including investitures at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.
He is also expected to carry out regular state duties and private meetings, as well as preparations for the state visit to Italy with the Queen.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
