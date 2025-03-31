Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Palace provides health update on King Charles after hospital stay due to side effects of cancer treatment

King Charles was observed in hospital for a short period last week due to side effects from his cancer treatment

Sian Elvin
Monday 31 March 2025 12:04 BST
The King is preparing for a usual working week which includes public engagements following his short stay in hospital, it is understood.

Charles spent a restful weekend at Highgrove and is expected to have a number of engagements this week including investitures at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

He is also expected to carry out regular state duties and private meetings, as well as preparations for the state visit to Italy with the Queen.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

