King Charles’s health timeline: From cancer diagnosis to side effects from treatment

King Charles has seen a difficult couple of years for his health, particularly after his cancer diagnosis.

The latest issue saw the monarch return to hospital on Thursday for a “short period of observation” due to side effects from his cancer treatment. He has since returned home to Clarence House and cancelled all his engagements on Friday as a precaution.

Less than a year after his coronation, the King was diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer, which was found while he was undergoing treatment for a separate issue relating to an enlarged prostate.

His diagnosis came at the same time that his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton was also diagnosed with cancer, in a heavy blow to the royal family which saw two of its frontline figures out of action for some time. The Princess of Wales has since revealed she is in remission.

Prince William has spoken candidly about the royal family’s major health scares, saying 2024 was probably “the hardest year in my life” and a “dreadful” experience.

Since the news broke, the King has been undergoing treatment for over a year while he has gradually built up a return to public duties.

This is a timeline of the King’s cancer treatment and how the story unfolded in the public eye.

open image in gallery The King leaving hospital after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate in January last year ( Reuters )

17 January 2024

Buckingham Palace said King Charles was to receive treatment for an enlarged prostate, which was found during a routine procedure. They said the condition was benign, but he will undergo a "corrective procedure". The palace said: “In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.”

26 January 2024

The King arrived at the prestigious London Clinic for the procedure, where his daughter-in-law Kate was recovering after abdominal surgery the week prior.

5 February 2024

Buckingham Palace announced that the King had been diagnosed with cancer while he was undergoing a separate procedure for an enlarged prostate. He suspended his public engagements to undergo treatment. The palace did not specify what cancer he had been diagnosed with, only that it wasn’t prostate cancer.

6 February 2024

Prince Harry flew more than 10 hours from LA to see his father after the shock cancer diagnosis, with different media outlets reporting the meeting was between just 30 and 45 minutes long.

open image in gallery The King paused cancer treatment while on an 11-day tour of Australia and Samoa ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

7 February 2024

Prince William broke his silence about his father and wife’s cancer diagnoses to the public, thanking them for their kind messages.

He said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all.

“It’s fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather ‘medical’ focus. So I thought I’d come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all!”

8 February 2024

Camilla said that Charles was “doing extremely well under the circumstances, he's very touched by all the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere – that’s very cheering.”

10 February 2024

The King shared his first message since he was diagnosed with cancer, thanking well-wishers for their messages.

He said in a statement: “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days.

“As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.

“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world.

“My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

11 February 2024

The King attended a service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate with his wife Camilla.

open image in gallery The King has made an effort to return to regular duties while undergoing treatment for cancer ( Stuart Wilson/PA Wire )

21 February 2024

Then-prime minister Rishi Sunak went to Buckingham Palace and met the King for the first time since his diagnosis.

11 March 2024

The King shared a video address to mark Commonwealth Day, thanking people for their “wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes”.

31 March 2024

Charles made his first major public appearance since January as he attended Easter services in Windsor.

26 April 2024

Buckingham Palace confirmed the King was preparing to shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his diagnosis.

30 April 2024

Charles visited a cancer treatment centre in his first public royal engagement since his own diagnosis.

13 May 2024

The King gave a brief insight into his own experience of treatment while speaking to British Army veteran Aaron Mapplebeck, who had undergone chemotherapy the previous year for testicular cancer.

Mr Mapplebeck confessed he had lost his sense of taste due to chemotherapy. Charles revealed that he’d also experienced this same side effect to his own cancer treatment. Buckingham Palace have still not confirmed the details of his treatment or disclosed the form of cancer.

open image in gallery King Charles waves goodbye to well-wishers following a visit to the Cancer Research Centre at Ulster University, on a royal visit to Northern Ireland ( PA Wire )

15 June 2024

Charles rode in a carriage instead of on horseback, reportedly for his health, as he attended his second Trooping the Colour.

18 October 2024

The King paused his treatment during an 11-day royal tour of Australia and Samoa.

28 October 2024

The Palace said it was “working on a pretty normal looking full overseas tour programme for next year” for the monarch as he returned to duty.

20 December 2024

It was reported the King would continue his cancer treatment into 2025.

25 December 2024

The monarch offered his “heartfelt thanks” to health workers during his Christmas speech.

27 January 2025

Parkrun participants in Sandringham met with the King after running for a cancer charity.

27 March 2025

The King had to cancel his royal engagements on Friday after he experienced “temporary side effects” following cancer treatment, which required a “short period of observation in hospital”.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”