King Charles ‘to continue his cancer treatment into next year’
Buckingham Palace said his treatment had been moving in a positive direction after his diagnosis in February
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
King Charles’s cancer treatment will continue into the New Year after almost a year’s battle with the disease, according to reports.
Palace sources said “his treatment has been moving in a positive direction and as a managed condition the treatment cycle will continue into next year.”
The source told Sky News there is a sense of optimism, which can be seen in the King’s desire to keep up a busy schedule of public engagements, including during the festive period.
Charles’s cancer diagnosis was announced by Buckingham Palace in February, although it is not clear what type of cancer he is fighting.
It is also unclear what type of treatment he has specifically had, but he has regularly been in London for private appointments.
Charles, 76, spent three nights in hospital for a procedure on an enlarged prostate, during which time his cancer – not affecting his prostate – was discovered.
After the major health development was announced on February 6, the King postponed all public-facing engagement for a period.
He spent around three months out of the public eye and returned in April with a visit to a cancer centre in London.
In September, Camilla gave an insight into the King’s treatment when she opened a new cancer centre in Bath, revealing he was “doing very well”.
The monarch paused his treatment in October to embark on a high-profile tour to Australia followed by Samoa in the South Pacific.
It was his most significant overseas tour since his cancer diagnosis and his first to Australia as the nation’s head of state.
He is said to have been greatly encouraged by the way his personal health has been able to broaden discussion and engagement around the issues of all forms of cancer, such as the rise in prostate screening after he had surgery at the start of the year.
He hopes to be able to show how people diagnosed with cancer can, if it is right for them, carry on with as much of their normal lives as possible.
The King and Queen will carry out their last big public engagement on Friday before they begin their Christmas break, meeting local community volunteers, young people, emergency services, and faith representatives in Waltham Forest.
Palace sources told Sky News “the intention is for the monarch to return to a full programme of public duties next year”, with planning for the first half of the year involving “an exciting mix of national and international events”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments