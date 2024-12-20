King Charles ‘to continue his cancer treatment into next year’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

King Charles’s cancer treatment will continue into the New Year after almost a year’s battle with the disease, according to reports.

Palace sources said “his treatment has been moving in a positive direction and as a managed condition the treatment cycle will continue into next year.”

The source told Sky News there is a sense of optimism, which can be seen in the King’s desire to keep up a busy schedule of public engagements, including during the festive period.

Charles’s cancer diagnosis was announced by Buckingham Palace in February, although it is not clear what type of cancer he is fighting.

It is also unclear what type of treatment he has specifically had, but he has regularly been in London for private appointments.

open image in gallery King Charles last week at a Christmas crafts fair amid his recovery from cancer ( Getty Images )

Charles, 76, spent three nights in hospital for a procedure on an enlarged prostate, during which time his cancer – not affecting his prostate – was discovered.

After the major health development was announced on February 6, the King postponed all public-facing engagement for a period.

He spent around three months out of the public eye and returned in April with a visit to a cancer centre in London.

In September, Camilla gave an insight into the King’s treatment when she opened a new cancer centre in Bath, revealing he was “doing very well”.

The monarch paused his treatment in October to embark on a high-profile tour to Australia followed by Samoa in the South Pacific.

open image in gallery King Charles, 76, during a visit to Samoa as part of a tour to the Pacific island and Australia in October ( Victoria Jones/PA Wire )

It was his most significant overseas tour since his cancer diagnosis and his first to Australia as the nation’s head of state.

He is said to have been greatly encouraged by the way his personal health has been able to broaden discussion and engagement around the issues of all forms of cancer, such as the rise in prostate screening after he had surgery at the start of the year.

He hopes to be able to show how people diagnosed with cancer can, if it is right for them, carry on with as much of their normal lives as possible.

The King and Queen will carry out their last big public engagement on Friday before they begin their Christmas break, meeting local community volunteers, young people, emergency services, and faith representatives in Waltham Forest.

Palace sources told Sky News “the intention is for the monarch to return to a full programme of public duties next year”, with planning for the first half of the year involving “an exciting mix of national and international events”.