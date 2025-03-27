Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has cancelled his royal engagements on Friday after he “required a short period of observation in hospital”, Buckingham Palace has said.

Charles visited the London Clinic - where he was treated for an enlarged prostate in January 2024 - on Thursday morning after experiencing side effects from his cancer treatment.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the King has now returned to Clarence House but has received medical advice to reschedule his planned engagements for Friday.

“Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital,” the statement said.

“His Majesty’s afternoon engagements were therefore postponed. His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary programme will also be rescheduled.

“His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

open image in gallery File photo dated 29/01/24 of King Charles III and Queen Camilla departing The London Clinic in central London where he underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate. ( Lucy North/PA Wire )

It is understood the side effects, of which specifics have not been disclosed, were temporary and not uncommon with many medical treatments.

He travelled to and from the hospital by car and was not joined by the Queen during his brief stay. A source described it as a “most minor bump in a road that is very much heading in the right direction”.

The King is said to be on good form at home in Clarence House where is working on state papers and making calls from his study.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “His Majesty was due to receive credentials from the ambassadors of three different nations this afternoon.

“Tomorrow, he was due to undertake four public engagements in Birmingham, and is greatly disappointed to be missing them on this occasion.

“He very much hopes that they can rescheduled in due course and offers his deepest apologies to all those who had worked so hard to make the planned visit possible.”

open image in gallery Sources stressed the hospital visit was not a major development and no further updates are expected on the King’s health. ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Sources stressed the hospital visit was not a major development and no further updates are expected on the King’s health, with any minor alterations to his diary that may be required next week being announced in due course.

The announcement from the Palace was made late on Thursday because time was required for the King to consult with his staff and medical team on his return to Clarence House.

It was decided on balance that it was wiser to cancel the visit to Birmingham as precautionary measure.

Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024 and returned to public-facing duties in April despite still undergoing weekly treatment.

He has had a busy run of engagements this week including a reception for media, a visit to a soil exhibition, and is due to make an historic state visit to Italy in just 10 days’ time.

Part of the trip was meant to include a visit to the Vatican, but this has been postponed due to medical advice issued to the Pope.

The King and Queen’s tour of Italy is understood to still be going ahead, however, there are expected to be some changes to the programme.