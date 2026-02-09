Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

King Charles heckled again – ‘how long have you known about Andrew?’

King Charles heckled for second time over Andrew links to Epstein
  • King Charles was heckled over his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein during a royal visit to Clitheroe train station in Lancashire.
  • A member of the public shouted, 'How long have you known about Andrew?' while Charles greeted well-wishers, prompting boos from the crowd.
  • The incident follows the recent release of the latest Epstein files by the US Department of Justice, which included new allegations against Andrew.
  • Among the claims are that a second woman was sent to the UK by Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew, and that Andrew and Epstein asked an exotic dancer for a threesome.
  • The Prince and Princess of Wales publicly stated they are 'deeply concerned' by the scandal and their thoughts are with the victims, while Charles and Queen Camilla previously stripped Andrew of his remaining titles in October.
