King Charles issues update on ‘overwhelming’ cancer journey
- The King has opened up on his cancer journey, calling it “overwhelming”, in a televised speech released on Friday evening in support of Stand Up to Cancer.
- He also revealed that his own treatment would be rolled back in the new year in what he called a “personal blessing”.
- Charles then called for Britons to overcome “embarrassment” and attend cancer screenings, warning of millions of missed opportunities for early diagnoses.
- He also unveiled a new national Screening Checker that allows people to check their eligibility online.
- The King then went on to pay tribute to the specialists, nurses, researchers and volunteers who treat and support cancer patients, saying he was “profoundly moved” by their work.