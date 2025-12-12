Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

King Charles issues update on ‘overwhelming’ cancer journey

King Charles shares ‘personal’ cancer update in TV broadcast
  • The King has opened up on his cancer journey, calling it “overwhelming”, in a televised speech released on Friday evening in support of Stand Up to Cancer.
  • He also revealed that his own treatment would be rolled back in the new year in what he called a “personal blessing”.
  • Charles then called for Britons to overcome “embarrassment” and attend cancer screenings, warning of millions of missed opportunities for early diagnoses.
  • He also unveiled a new national Screening Checker that allows people to check their eligibility online.
  • The King then went on to pay tribute to the specialists, nurses, researchers and volunteers who treat and support cancer patients, saying he was “profoundly moved” by their work.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in