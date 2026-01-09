Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why King Charles’s visit to the White House could be marred by a Portaloo

Royals share behind-the-scenes video of state visit preparation
  • The King is anticipated to visit Washington in April, with current plans suggesting he will be hosted in a tent on the White House's South Lawn, potentially with portable toilets.
  • This proposed arrangement contrasts sharply with the elaborate state visit and pomp afforded to the US president during his trip to the UK, which included a reception at Windsor Castle.
  • The White House is planning a $400m project to demolish its East Wing and construct a luxury ballroom designed to accommodate 1,000 seated guests.
  • The new East Wing, encompassing the 22,000 square foot ballroom, would span over 89,000 square feet, with considerations also for an addition to the West Wing.
  • Despite concerns that the expansion could overshadow the main mansion and lead to the destruction of existing offices, a federal judge has indicated he is not inclined to halt the construction.
