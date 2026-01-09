King’s White House visit threatens to be overshadowed by Portaloo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A royal visit to the White House is never complete without... a visit to the Portaloo?

When Donald Trump hosts The King in Washington this April, the US is set to roll out the red carpet for His Majesty with an elaborately decorated large tent on the South Lawn – complete with a portable toilet conveniently stationed outside.

The White House secretary Will Scharf set the less-than-ideal scene during a meeting, which set out plans to tear down the White House’s East Wing to build a $400m (£300m) luxury ballroom.

Large state dinners have been hosted by US presidents in ornate tents on the White House grounds for years.

"I think it's notable that when the president of the United States of America flies to the United Kingdom, he's hosted at Windsor Castle," Mr Scharf told the meeting at the National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC).

"When next year the, The King... comes to the United States, more likely than not he will be hosted ... in a tent on the South Lawn with porta potties."

open image in gallery US President Donald Trump was hosted at Windsor Castle on his visit to the UK in September 2025 ( PA )

The UK laid on a spectacle full of pomp and pageantry for Mr Trump’s unprecedented second state visit to the country in September.

He was driven around Windsor Castle’s estate in the Irish State Coach, before inspecting an honour guard and watching a Red Arrows flypast, followed by a state banquet at the castle.

Shalom Baranes, the architect who took over the White House ballroom project late last year, told the meeting that the room will be approximately 22,000 square feet and designed to accommodate 1,000 seated guests.

Mr Trump at one point had floated having a ballroom that could fit some 1,300 people, but Baranes said the president's team was not exploring an option to increase the project's size.

open image in gallery All the pomp and pageantry was out in full force for Trump’s UK visit with a state banquet at Windsor Castle ( AFP/Getty )

The total area of the new East Wing, including two floors and the ballroom, would be slightly more than 89,000 square feet, he said. It will include a two-story colonnade that connects the White House's East Room to the new ballroom.

Mr Baranes said the administration was also considering a one-story addition to the West Wing colonnade "to restore a sense of symmetry" to the overall White House complex.

Opponents of the project have said the extension could dwarf the main masion and criticised the destruction of the office of the first lady and a movie theatre.

But a federal judge said he was not inclined to order the administration to halt the work.