Andrew’s prince title and HRH style is officially removed by King Charles
- King Charles has officially stripped Andrew Mountbatten Windsor of his HRH style and prince title.
- This formal change was enacted via Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm, published in The Gazette.
- The decision follows growing controversy over Andrew's links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
- Andrew was also removed from the Roll of Peerage as the Duke of York, confirmed by a separate Royal Warrant.
- Andrew has strenuously denied allegations of sexual abuse made by Virginia Giuffre.