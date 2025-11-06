Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has officially stripped his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten Windsor of both his HRH style and his prince title.

Charles formally made the changes, which were dramatically announced a week ago, by issuing a Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm which was published in The Gazette, the UK's official public record, by the Crown Office.

The entry, published on Wednesday, read: "THE KING has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of 'Royal Highness' and the titular dignity of 'Prince'."

Another entry confirmed the removal of Andrew from the Roll of Peerage as the Duke of York, as previously announced.

It read: "THE KING has been pleased by Warrant under His Royal Sign Manual dated 30 October 2025 to direct His Secretary of State to cause the Duke of York to be removed from the Roll of the Peerage with immediate effect."

Charles's decision to banish Andrew from the monarchy and remove his birthright to be a prince, as well as his dukedom, followed growing controversy over his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew (pictured) has faced increased scrutiny over his relationship with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein ( PA Wire )

Andrew’s association with Epstein strained the royal family. Emails from 2011 reemerged in October showing Andrew in contact with Epstein months after he claimed their friendship had ended.

Pressure has also followed from the posthumous memoir of Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, who repeated allegations that, as a teenager, she was made to have sex with Andrew on three separate occasions. He has strenuously denied the allegations.

In 2022, it was announced that Andrew would not use “His Royal Highness” in any official capacity. It came three years after Andrew said he would be stepping back from public life in the wake of his Newsnight interview, which addressed Ms Giuffre’s allegations.

This is a breaking news story...