Two teens rushed to hospital after London school stabbing

The two boys were found injured at Kingsbury High School's lower school campus in Brent, London
The two boys were found injured at Kingsbury High School's lower school campus in Brent, London (Google Maps)
  • Two boys, aged 12 and 13, were stabbed at Kingsbury High School in Brent, north-west London.
  • Metropolitan Police were called to the school on Bacon Lane at 12.40pm on Tuesday following reports of a stabbing.
  • Officers found both boys with stab wounds at the scene.
  • The London Ambulance Service transported both victims to hospital.
  • Police have identified a teenage suspect and are urgently searching for him.
