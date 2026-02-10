Two teens rushed to hospital after London school stabbing
- Two boys, aged 12 and 13, were stabbed at Kingsbury High School in Brent, north-west London.
- Metropolitan Police were called to the school on Bacon Lane at 12.40pm on Tuesday following reports of a stabbing.
- Officers found both boys with stab wounds at the scene.
- The London Ambulance Service transported both victims to hospital.
- Police have identified a teenage suspect and are urgently searching for him.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks