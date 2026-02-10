London school stabbings latest: Police hunt suspect after two boys attacked in Brent
Officers called to Kingsbury High School in northwest London find 13-year-old and 12-year-old injured
Two boys, aged 12 and 13, have been stabbed at a school in Brent, northwest London, and officers are searching for a teenage suspect, the Metropolitan Police say.
Officers were called to Kingsbury High School in Bacon Lane at 12.40pm on Tuesday to reports that a 13-year-old boy had been stabbed.
There, they found a 12-year-old boy who had also been stabbed.
The London Ambulance Service said one boy was taken to a major trauma centre, and the other to hospital.
Police said they had identified a suspect – a teenage boy – and were urgently hunting for him.
Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, who leads policing in northwest London, said: “We recognise that this incident will cause considerable concern within the community.
“We want to reassure local students, parents and local residents that we have deployed significant resources to the area and are doing everything we can to locate the suspect.”
Police cordon off area near stab site
Police cordoned off an area near Roe Green Park next to Kingsbury High School, and a helicopter is hovering the area, the Barnet Borough Times reports.
Worried parents gather outside school
Parents were crowded outside the entrance of Kingsbury High School, Lower School, following the double stabbing, the Barnet Borough Times reports.
The mother of a Year 8 pupil said: "I've been panicking - a lot of kids don't have their phones on them so I couldn't get through.
"They had to leave their bags and stuff.
"At least I have her now. It's awful - so awful - what happened, that someone would even bring a knife to a school.
"My daughter said at a fire alarm went off when it happened."
Police 'doing everything to find suspect'
Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, who leads policing in northwest London, said officers recognised that the attack would cause considerable concern in the community but that the force had deployed significant resources to the area and was doing everything it could to trace the suspect.
"Our thoughts are with the injured boys and I want to thank the paramedics and doctors who are providing them both with care,” he said.
Teachers spoke to parents and carers
School leaders said they had spoken directly to the parents and carers of the pupils involved.
A statement on Kingsbury High School's website said: "We want to make you aware that there has been a serious incident at Kingsbury High School today.
“We are working closely with the relevant authorities and following all necessary procedures.
"The situation is now under control, and we have already spoken directly with the parents and carers of the students involved.
"We understand that this will be concerning. At present, it is not possible to enter or leave the school site while the response continues.
“We will provide further updates as soon as we are able to share confirmed information."
One victim taken to major trauma centre
One of the boys stabbed at a school in northwest London was taken to a major trauma centre as a priority, the London Ambulance Service say.
A spokesperson said: "We were called at 12.41pm today to reports of a stabbing on Bacon Lane, NW9.
"We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, incident response officers, an advanced paramedic, a paramedic from our tactical response unit and a clinical team manager.
“We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London's Air Ambulance.
"We treated two patients in total. We took one patient to hospital and the other as a priority to a major trauma centre."
Hunt launched for stabbing suspect
Police say they have identified a teenage boy suspected of stabbing the two school pupils, and are urgently hunting for him.
They said they would provide further updates when possible.
