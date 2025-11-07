Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Locals furious at ‘embarrassing’ road sign spelling blunder

The 'KIRBY' road marking at the M58 roundabout to Kirkby
The 'KIRBY' road marking at the M58 roundabout to Kirkby (Handout)
  • Residents of Kirkby, Merseyside, have voiced their anger over the misspelling of their town's name on local road signs.
  • Signs located near the M58 junction incorrectly display the town's name as 'Kirby' instead of the correct 'Kirkby'.
  • Locals described the errors as 'shocking', 'disgraceful', and 'embarrassing', questioning how such mistakes could be made.
  • One resident highlighted the irony of an incorrectly spelt sign being positioned directly beside another sign with the correct spelling.
  • Reports indicate that plans are currently being made to correct the spelling errors on the affected road signs.
