Outrage over misspelling of town’s name on roads
Several markings spell town’s name ‘Kirby’ rather than ‘Kirkby’
Residents of a Merseyside town have said the misspelling of it’s name on roads is “shocking”.
Kirkby residents have complained that several signs on the nearby M58 junction have spelt their town’s name as “Kirby” rather than “Kirkby”.
One woman, Kim Bradshaw, 22, noticed the incorrect spelling while driving around the roundabout.
“I think that's a joke, really,” she told the BBC’s Local Democracy Reporting Service. “I think it's disgraceful. It's mistakes that should not be made and should be changed, effective immediately.
“It just doesn't look really good in our city that people are living here and working here, and we get these signs that aren't even spelt right.”
"The funniest part is there's a sign right in front of it spelling it correctly," a resident wrote on a social media group.
Another said: “I moved from Kirkby 55 years ago but it still pi***s me off when people spell it without the K.”
One resident said it was “embarrassing” that the “council can’t get the name right”.
The Independent has contacted Sefton Council and Liverpool City Council, but the BBC reports that plans are underway to correct the errors.
